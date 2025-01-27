Anne Arundel County resident shares concerns as leaking water causes ice buildup

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS -- An Anne Arundel County man says he has been trying for years to alert local leaders about a dangerous ice buildup on his street.

Every morning in the winter, Chris Whitney has to contend with a frozen river in front of his driveway in the 6800 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum Heights.

"It takes a lot of time," Whitney said. "We have to use lots of salt and then, every day, I have to come out here with my chopper and chop up all the ice and then shovel it out of the way."

He said it's been that way for the past six years since the house next door was remodeled.

"During the remodel, I noticed a pipe coming from the side of the house and water draining from it, and this water would drain every four to five minutes," said Whitney. "They don't want to fix it."

Whitney believes the water is coming from a sump pump that he thinks is tapped into an underground spring, discharging hundreds of gallons of water daily, which flows at least half a mile down the street.

"See the water streaming? This is constant," he told WJZ.

Whitney said he worries that someone could fall on the ice or wreck their car. His child's bus stop is currently a sheet of ice.

"I've dealt with everyone, and it seems like I've gone nowhere," Whitney said. "It's terrible."

He said someone needs to figure out for certain where all this water is coming from and find a way to divert it before someone gets hurt.

WJZ reached out to Anne Arundel County Public Works who referred us to the utilities department. The utilities department deferred to the State Highway Administration (SHA) since Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard is a state road.

A spokesperson for SHA said they are looking into the issue and will share an update.