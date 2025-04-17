Anne Arundel County prepares to transform vacant grocery store into recreation center

Anne Arundel County is looking for a firm to transform a vacant grocery store into a state-of-the-art recreation center in Edgewater.

The vacant building that was once a Giant Food store will soon become a hub for community activity. Neighbors like Mike Kane said the rec center is a welcome addition to the area.

"It's better than another store or a lumber yard or something like that around here," said Kane.

Plans for a new recreation center

Anne Arundel County purchased the former grocery store space on Solomons Island Road in 2024 and set aside $11.5 million for the project.

After input from the community, county leaders announced plans to transform the 45,000 square foot property into a state-of-the-art recreation center.

Last week, the county released a request for proposals in a search for the right firm to get the job done.

People who live in the neighborhood surrounding the site told WJZ they are eager to see what amenities it will have.

Elementary school student Jet Ramsey said, "I'm honestly hoping they have some martial arts."

"I think it's perfect, there's going to be pickleball, basketball, dancing and a whole bunch of other things," Miriam Ramsey said.

Preliminary plans include a gymnasium, multi-purpose courts, community meeting rooms, dance and fitness studios and an indoor playground.

It's a dream come true for neighbor and fitness instructor Erin Turner, who wants to keep her kids active.

"Just having my kids be able to walk to the end of the neighborhood and be like, okay, maybe we can hang out here instead of coming home after school and watching TV," Turner said.

Proposals are due May 23, 2025. The documents show that the project start date is July 1, 2025.