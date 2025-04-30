Abandoned gas station in downtown Annapolis to be demolished to make way for housing

Abandoned gas station in downtown Annapolis set to be demolished to make way for housing

An abandoned gas station – and eyesore – in downtown Annapolis is finally being demolished to make way for housing, according to city leaders.

Standing in the ruins of the old gas station, Ward 1 Alderman Harry Huntley said, "This should not be what greets people in our state's capital city."

It's been a long time since anyone has pumped gas or used the payphone at 245 West St., and time has taken its toll.

"It's been vacant for at least seven years, maybe longer," said Huntley. "The backstory is we all know this is an eyestore. I hear about it from the community all the time."

Kevin Connors lives a couple of blocks from the lot.

"It's completely run down," said Connors. "I've seen some people hanging out in the back over there when I've walked by. It just doesn't look great."

According to city records, the property owner, SG Maryland LLC, was never interested in selling or renovating the blighted gas station until now.

"The city said we need to do something about this, and we were able to bring forward a resolution to condemn it," said Huntley. "Which brought the owners, who had fully abandoned it, to the table to work with the local guy who they've now sold it to. And he's going to turn it into homes."

Huntley was appointed to replace Ward 1 Alderwoman Eleanor Tierny in September and took the lead on the resolution, which was introduced in June. The resolution deems 245 West St. a severe public health and safety hazard and calls to condemn it.

According to the resolution, the city had planned to turn the lot into either affordable housing or a public green space. However, as the resolution progressed, Huntley said it became the push needed to bring the owner and a private developer to a deal.

"I think probably in our next meeting, we'll vote it down because we were able to get the problem solved," Huntley said.

Neighbors such as Isaac Boro like the idea of a green space, or even more shops to expand the arts district up West Street.

"There's a lot of things that could be done with it," said Boro.

The developer, Tom Baum, is an Annapolis local. He's the founder of LaTerra Homes, the company that built the row of upscale townhomes next to the lot.

Neighbors told WJZ they're just happy to see the abandoned lot go.

William Weatherford said, "It'll be a nice change."

"Anything is better than this," said Connors.