Baltimore County gets "F" grade for ozone smog, according to pollution report

Report finds air quality in Maryland is getting worse

Baltimore County received an "F" for ozone smog, according to a 2025 report on air quality from the American Lung Association.

The annual State of the Air report monitors smog levels and short-term spikes in air pollution.

"Both ozone and particle pollution can lead to premature death and cause serious health issues, such as asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, preterm births and even problems with cognitive function later in life," said American Lung Association Advocacy Director Aleks Casper.

The report found that 46% of people across the U.S. are living in areas that have unhealthy air pollution levels.

Maryland counties had worse results for ozone smog and fine particle pollution compared to the 2024 report.

"Sadly, too many people in Maryland are living with dangerous levels of ozone and particle pollution," Casper said. "We're urging Maryland policymakers to continue their commitment to improve our air quality."

The report ranked the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area as the 36th worst in the country and second worst in the Mid-Atlantic region for ozone smog.

The report looks at 16 of Maryland's 24 counties, along with parts of Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The 2024 report ranked the area as the 44th worst in the nation.

Two other Maryland counties – Harford and Prince George's - also received "F" grades for ozone smog. Anne Arundel County's "C" grade remained the same from the 2024 report.

Baltimore City maintains "A" grade for low particle pollution

According to the report, Baltimore and Cecil counties received "D" grades for particle pollution, which refers to solid or liquid particles in the air.

Nine other counties dropped from "A" grades in the 2024 report to "C" grades in 2025.

Baltimore City maintained several years of straight A's, according to the report.