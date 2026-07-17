Air quality "very unhealthy" around Maryland today; Code Purple alert in effect

Baltimore and most of Maryland are under a Code Purple Air Quality Alert on Friday, as smoke from several Canadian wildfires creates hazy and unhealthy conditions.

A Code Purple alert means the air quality is considered "very unhealthy" for all groups. People are urged to avoid spending time outside, especially any strenuous activity.

The air quality is so bad, Friday has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day. Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day, as an even thicker plume of smoke settles into the state.

Why is the air quality so bad today?

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been creeping its way into the Mid-Atlantic over the past few days.

The smoke brings with it fine particulate matter that can make it difficult to breathe, especially when combined with pollution typically seen during extreme summer heat.

While Friday will be the smokiest day we've seen this week, it won't be as hot. Temperatures will peak in the lower 90s, and the humidity will be a bit lower.

Saturday will be another Friday Alert Weather Day, with severe storms expected in the afternoon and evening. These storms should help eliminate the high concentrations of smoke.

What is a "Code Purple" alert?

Thursday was considered a "Code Orange" alert, specifically impacting those with underlying health conditions, like asthma or COPD, as well as children and the elderly. Now, "Code Purple" applies to everyone.

Poor air quality can lead to shortness of breath, coughing, dizziness, or fatigue, and it can aggravate existing chronic issues.

The Maryland Department of the Environment recommends setting air conditioners in homes or cars to recirculate, and consider wearing a KN95 mask if you must go out.

"At-risk populations should stay indoors and keep your windows closed to keep yourself safe," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement Friday morning. "Please make sure to check in on your family, neighbors and loved ones."

"Poor air quality poses a real threat to your health, so please, take this seriously," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Stay inside, follow the Health Department's guidance, and make sure your friends and loved ones do the same. Stay safe, Baltimore."

Baltimore officials say city employees are being moved to indoor assignments starting at noon Friday, and those who must work outside will be provided with face masks. Trash and recycling pickup has been suspended for the rest of the day. All outdoor activities with Parks department are canceled, and public pools are closed.

Officials in Annapolis say they are activating cooling centers and closing the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park for the day.

Townson officials also postponed their community movie night because of the smoke. The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 1.