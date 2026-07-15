Maryland braces for extreme heat, poor air quality through Friday

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days Wednesday and Thursday for the combination intense heat, humidity, and poor air quality across much of central and eastern Maryland.

Poor air quality may continue, despite a drop in temperatures, late this week into the weekend. The poor air is a result of Canadian wildfire smoke impact much of the Great Lakes states, New England, and the northern Mid Atlantic.

Near record heat, poor air quality develops in Baltimore metro

The upcoming heat wave will peak Wednesday into Thursday as high temperatures approach the century mark. The record high for Wednesday, July 15th is 102°, set back in 2024. Wednesday's forecast calls for the high temperature to reach 101°, which would fall just shy of today's record.

Either way, please make sure you're following summer hot weather precautions. Please take breaks inside in the A/C, drink plenty of water, check on your kids, the elderly, pets, and those with medical conditions during the heat. Also avoid the direct rays of the sun during peak heat of the day.

Thursday will feature more heat and humidity with highs climbing into the upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will range from 100° to 105°.

While Wednesday looks completely dry, Thursday could feature a passing isolated thunderstorm or two during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain doesn't look long lasting or widespread, but a few storms are certainly possible through the mid-evening hours.

Air quality will also become an increasing concern Wednesday through Friday. Air quality alerts are in effect Wednesday along and near the I-95 corridor for code orange conditions due to high levels of ground level ozone.

Air quality conditions may worsen late Wednesday evening, Thursday, and Friday across central and especially northern Maryland as a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke enters the region. This smoke Wednesday is suspended safely above the ground, but the plume will likely lower and thicken Thursday into Friday, which means it becomes a hazard to breathe, especially for those with respiratory or other medical ailments. Be on the lookout for additional updates on the air quality Thursday and Friday as this could be a more serious situation for more people if proper precautions aren't taken.

Friday will not be nearly as hot or humid with highs in the middle 90s with lower humidity levels. Air quality could still be quite the concern due to the nearby Canadian wildfire smoke plume.

Weekend strong storms possible across Maryland

Expect a warm and very muggy weekend ahead with the potential for gusty and heavy thunderstorms - especially on Saturday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°, but higher humidity levels will make the airmass feel very uncomfortable.

Heat index values Saturday afternoon may reach 95° to 101° before any afternoon storms bring cooling relief. Any storm Saturday could produce damaging winds, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning.

The one wildcard with Saturday's storm potential is how much Canadian wildfire smoke is left in the air. If smoke concentrations remain high, then thunderstorm activity may be suppressed and therefore less neighborhoods will get wet. Please check back for updates as Saturday approaches as we gain clarity on the situation.

Sunday may feature a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, but it looks drier than Saturday and is our pick of the weekend.

Please continue to check back with the First Alert Weather Team for future updates with the upcoming near record heat, poor air quality, and weekend storm potential.