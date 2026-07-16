Air quality alert today as more wildfire smoke moves into Maryland

Maryland faces another "code orange" air quality alert Thursday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to make its way into the Mid Atlantic.

Fine particulate matter from the smoke is mixing with high levels of ground level ozone that we typically see during extreme heat.

The combination is making for hazy, hot conditions that can be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality alert for Baltimore and beyond

A "code orange" air quality alert is now in effect near the I-95 corridor, and it's expected to be upgraded to a "code red" on Friday.

Today, smoke will begin making its way from the upper levels of the atmosphere down to the surface. The air quality is expected to worsen Thursday into Friday, as an even more expansive plume of smoke settles into the region.

While the heat won't be as extreme on Friday or heading into the weekend, poor air quality may continue, despite the drop in temperatures.

AQI unhealthy for sensitive groups

A "code orange" alert means the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people suffering from asthma, heart or lung diseases. Red, however, means the air quality is unhealthy for everyone.

Poor air quality can lead to shortness of breath, coughing, dizziness or fatigue, and it can aggravate existing chronic health issues.

"Make sure your windows are closed, your air conditioning is on. Hepa filters do a reasonably good job, as well. So if you have access to that. All those things you should be prepared with," said Dr. Samuel Gurevich, of Cleveland Clinic. "And if you do already have a diagnosis of a respiratory illness, like asthma or COPD or emphysema, have a rescue plan in place."

Doctors also recommended limiting time outdoors as the heat wave continues.