Cool spaces, AC repairs in high demand as heat wave grips Baltimore area

Maryland faces another heat wave this week, as high temperatures climb into triple digits across Baltimore and beyond.

The extreme heat is combining with smoke from Canadian wildfires, causing air quality concerns over the next few days.

While most people search for ways to beat the brutal heat, there are others who welcome it.

Some businesses see a boost

When it's so hot your ice cream melts before you can even eat it, the Port Discovery Children's Museum is ready for business.

"On a really hot summer day, we see guests waiting by the door by the time we open," said Kelli Coffman, executive VP of operations at Port Discovery Children's Museum.

With temperatures over 100 degrees Wednesday, they had about 250 guests taking advantage of the opportunity.

"They come in and the first thing they say is, 'It feels so good. We came here because it's so hot and we're looking for something fun to do.' So we see the increase from the very time we open," said Coffman.

Coffman says they see some of their highest numbers on hot summer days.

"It's a time for us to look forward to, because look at the level of excitement in the museum. We see kids and families coming together. So it's not just kids bored at home during the summer, but they're actively doing things with their families," said Coffman.

Repair shops keeping busy

While it may be cool in the museum, over at K & S Associates in Northwest Baltimore, employees were out in the hot garage, sweating so you don't have to.

"A lot of it is for AC stuff, obviously," said manager Jacob Cornblath.

Cornblath says they see a 10 to 15 percent increase in business as people turn on the AC in their cars and realize it's not working as well as they thought it was.

"When stuff is going wrong and it's hot out like this, they want it turned around quickly, especially when they're driving, doing their commutes and all that kind of stuff," said Cornblath.

But getting the work done and keeping employees safe is a balancing act.

"It sucks but there's not a whole lot we can do. We just try to weather the storm for lack of a better term, but most of it is making sure everyone is staying hydrated, everyone is doing what they're supposed to be doing, staying cool," said Cornblath.

Cornblath also says it's a good idea to let your car run for a couple minutes before turning on the AC to avoid any damage to your vehicle.