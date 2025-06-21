Parking, transportation and street closures for AFRAM 2025 in Baltimore

The 2025 AFRAM Festival will take place in Baltimore on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, bringing parking restrictions, road closures and a weekend of entertainment.

Thousands of people will gather in Druid Hill Park for the weekend to hear from icons like Patti LaBelle, Juvenile, Amerie and more.

Along with food, culture and music, the event will also cause some traffic and parking restrictions. Here's what you need to know.

Parking for AFRAM in Baltimore

Parking for AFRAM will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and spaces are limited, according to organizers.

Parking lots are located in the following areas of Druid Hill Park:

There are a few ADA parking spots in the East Drive parking lot of Druid Hill Park, which is accessible from the Sission Street entrance.

Some street parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Transportation for AFRAM 2025

Due to the limited amount of parking, public transportation or ridesharing is highly recommended, according to event organizers.

An Uber, Lyft and MTA Mobility drop-off area will be located at 3001 East Drive.

Two shuttle routes will be available to take attendees to the festival.

Two shuttles will be available to take AFRAM attendees to and from Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. Baltimore Department of Transportation

The first shuttle will start at Mondawmin Mall and stop at:

Liberty Heights (MTA Stop ID 6393)

Swann Drive (near Beechwood Drive)

CCC Purple Route at 27th Street

The CCC Purple Route will include the following stops:

Wyman Park Drive for overflow pickup at the Steiff Silver Building

East Drive for drop off at AFRAM

Wyman Park Drive to return attendees to overflow parking

MDOT MTA riders can transit to Mondawmin and take a shuttle to the park. The closest MDOT MTA Bus Lines are LocalLinks 22, 26, 29, 79, 82, 85, 91, and CityLinks Navy, Yellow and Lime.

Riders can take the Light RailLink to the Cultural Center Station on Howard Street and transfer to the CityLink Lime or Yellow on North Eutaw Street.

Scooter parking will be available at the tennis courts in Druid Hill Park, though scooters will not be allowed on festival grounds.

Baltimore street closures for AFRAM

The AFRAM Festival will also bring street closures in Baltimore, some of which will continue through noon on Monday, June 23, according to the city Department of Transportation.

The 2025 AFRAM Festival will bring street closures and parking restrictions to Baltimore. Baltimore Department of Transportation

Between Friday, June 20, and Monday, June 23, the following roads will be closed:

Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street

Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive

Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway (with access to the Maryland Zoo)

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of AFRAM.