Home detention approved for woman charged in I-695 crash that killed six construction workers

BALTIMORE -- A judge on Wednesday approved home detention for a Randallstown woman charged in an I-695 work zone crash that killed six construction workers in March.

Lisa Lea, 54, who faces 28 counts, was released from jail to serve the rest of her pre-trial detention at home due to health reasons, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said.

She was charged with six counts of felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle, six counts of death of a vulnerable person and numerous traffic violations.

Also among her charges are aggressive driving and driving while impaired.

A second driver, Melachi Brown, was arrested last month and placed in home detention.

On March 22, six highway workers were killed in a work zone on I-695, when troopers said two cars crashed at a high rate of speed. One of the cars careened into the work zone.

Troopers said Lea had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of Brown's white Volkswagen.

Prosecutors said Brown was traveling 122 mph five seconds before the crash, and 111 mph when he collided with Lea's car which then flipped into workers.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.

