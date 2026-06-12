2 Democrats face off in Maryland's 6th congressional district primary

With control of the U.S. House at stake, one Maryland congressional primary campaign is the most expensive and perhaps the most contentious.

In Maryland's sixth congressional district, a battle is pitting two wealthy Democrats against each other.

The heated race is in the homestretch, with two well-known Democrats — Incumbent April McClain Delaney and challenger David Trone, who held the seat before her.

The sixth congressional district is one of Maryland's most gerrymandered and most sprawling, as it covers the far reaches of western Maryland down to the D.C. suburbs.

"Maryland six is a microcosm of America," said McLain Delaney. "I have red, blue, suburban, urban, rural."

Who is David Trone?

Trone, a businessman who founded Total Wine, has pumped millions of his own money into the race.

He ran for the Senate, losing to Angela Alsobrooks.

"I'm totally self-made," Trone said. I'm spending only my money. No [political action committee] PAC money, no lobbyist money."

Who is April McClain Delaney?

McLain Delaney previously worked in the Department of Commerce and held jobs in the private and non-profit sectors.

Her husband had the seat before Trone.

She said money has made this race ugly.

"Well, first of all, this race is a very ugly race," she said. "It does not have to be. $65 million that man spent against Angela Alsobrooks and left, and now this $20 million retribution tour against not just me but all of team Maryland has got to go."

Addressing major issues

Delany has stressed that affordability is a major issue.

"I hear about affordability. I hear about jobs. I hear about the fact they want some trust in their government, and they don't think their government is performing for them," she said.

Her campaign centerpiece has been resistance against President Trump.

"You can't just be a fighter. I'm going to fight Trump. You also have to be a solution builder." McClain Delaney said.

However, in a campaign ad, Trone claims McClain Delaney has "voted with trump 22% of the time."

He said his opponent has not fought hard enough.

"The incumbent is not pushing back, fighting back against Trump," he said.

Another top issue is immigration enforcement.

McClain Delany has criticized conditions at the Baltimore ICE facility and condemned plans to build another facility in Hagerstown.

"We all want our immigration laws to be respected and enforced, but constitutionally, humanely and in accordance with our values… and we're not seeing that right now," she said.

According to Trone, she was the only member of the Maryland delegation that voted for the Laken Riley Act, "an anti-immigration act," which Trone said has "enabled ICE to do everything it's done."

When asked how he provides a voice for his constituents, Trone said, "You've really got to be present. That's something that we did, and that's probably why we were so effective. I learned as a businessman that operates across the country. You've got to show up and be there."

Competing for Maryland's 6th district

McClain Delaney has earned endorsements from top Democrats, but that doesn't worry Trone, who has the teachers' union backing him.

"Public officials always vote as a club," he said. "They support each other in every single race, then support the incumbent. All those folks supported me. They were my endorsers in the last race, but now she's an incumbent."

Polling has shown that McLain Delaney is in the lead, but both sides are pushing hard.

"I think my skill set at this chaotic time is more suited than his," McClain Delaney said. "He runs on being a businessman. I believe it's about showing up, convening, listening, and having diverse stakeholders come together in consensus."

"Been lucky in my success, and I have an obligation to give back to make a difference," said Trone. "That's why we chose to go into public service."