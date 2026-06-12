Democrats McClain Delaney, Trone face off in one of Maryland's most expensive, contentious primary races

With control of the U.S. House at stake, one Maryland Congressional primary campaign is pitting two powerful Democrats against each other.

Mike Hellgren sat down with David Trone on Friday to discuss his campaign. Mike Hellgren

Incumbent April McClain Delaney and challenger David Trone are vying to represent Maryland's sprawling 6th Congressional District, which covers far western Maryland to the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

Mike Hellgren spoke about the upcoming election with Incumbent Representative April McClain Delaney. Mike Hellgren

Welcome back

The race is heated and in the homestretch with two Democrats who are well known to voters facing off in the Tuesday, June 23rd, primary.

David Trone held the seat before leaving to run against Angela Alsobrooks for the open U.S. Senate Seat in 2024.

He wants it back.

"Took a shot for the Senate, it didn't work out," Trone said.

He said voters have been enthusiastic on the campaign trail, although the McClain Delaney campaign is touting a lead in the latest polling.

"Any time you're up against an opponent, you have a race," Trone said. "We've been really delighted by the support we received throughout the district, whether it's the unions, all the local officials, I mean all those folks coming together. And it says welcome back. We've missed you, and you did an awesome job because I understand I am a public servant, not a politician."

One of Trone's ads uses the theme song from the 1970s sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter."

Trone, a businessman who founded Total Wine, has pumped millions of his own money into the race.

"I'm totally self-made. I'm spending only my money. No PAC money, no lobbyist money," he told WJZ.

Incumbent fights back

April McClain Delaney previously worked in the Department of Commerce and held jobs in the private and non-profit sectors.

Her husband represented the 6th District seat before Trone.

Asked whether money has made this race ugly, McClain Delaney said, "Oh, yeah. Well, first of all, this race is a very ugly race. It does not have to be. $65 million that man spent against Angela Alsobrooks and left—and now this $20 million retribution tour against not just me but all of team Maryland has got to go."

McClain Delaney has the endorsements of top Democrats, including Governor Wes Moore.

"I think my skill set at this chaotic time is more suited than his. He runs on being a businessman. I believe it's about showing up and convening and listening and having diverse stakeholders come together in consensus," McClain Delaney said.

Trone, who has teachers' union backing, said McClain Delaney's endorsements do not worry him.

"Public officials always vote as a club. They support each other in every single race," he said, "All those folks supported me. They were my endorsers in the last race, but now she's an incumbent."

Gerrymandered district

Maryland's 6th Congressional District is gerrymandered and covers Frederick, Washington, Allegany, and Garrett Counties, plus part of Montgomery County.

"Maryland 6 is a microcosm of America. I have red, blue, suburban, urban, rural," McClain Delaney said.

She has stressed affordability as a major issue, speaking to WJZ at a food bank that provides wraparound services in Montgomery County.

"I hear about affordability. I hear about jobs. I hear about the fact they want some trust in their government, and they don't think their government is performing for them," she said.

Trone said being successful in the sprawling district is about showing up. "You've really got to be present. That's something that we did, and that's probably why we were so effective. I learned as a businessman that operates across the country that you've got to show up and be there."

Trump pushback

Both candidates have made resistance to President Trump the centerpiece of their campaigns.

"You can't just be a fighter. I'm going to fight Trump. You also have to be a solution builder," McClain Delaney said.

She noted, "Everyone in this district, irrespective of your party or zip code, has been impacted by this tsunami of cuts and the policies of this administration."

Trone says his opponent has not fought hard enough.

"Trump is toxic. Trump is a wannabe dictator. We've got to stand and fight Trump on every single issue. We can't cave in on 22 percent of the votes with the opposition. We've got to fight them tooth and nail," he said.

Another top issue is immigration enforcement.

McClain Delaney made headlines last winter after she toured the Baltimore ICE facility and criticized conditions there.

Both candidates have condemned plans to build an ICE detention facility in Hagerstown.

"So many folks are afraid of what's happening with ICE, so emboldened," Trone told WJZ.

McClain Delaney said, "People in this huge, gargantuan warehouse that only had zoning for four toilets, it was inhumane. But more importantly, I think it was not just built for immigrants, I think it was built for everyone who did not bend to this, to the knee of this president. We all want our immigration laws to be respected and enforced, but constitutionally, humanely, and in accordance with our values...And we're not seeing that right now."

Trone has blasted the incumbent in ads and told WJZ, "The vote for the Laken Riley Act—the only member of the Maryland delegation that voted for that anti-immigrant act—the only member—just her. That's enabled ICE to do everything it's done. That's a huge difference."

Each Democrat insisted there is "daylight" between them, despite being from the same party.

"Frankly, the government is broken, and we need different people in government," Trone said.

McClain Delaney told WJZ she is hopeful Democrats will take back the House. "I'd like to be in the majority. It's really hard to actually get things done when you have the Senate, the House, and the president working against you."