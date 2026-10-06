$3.7 billion investment by Anduril Industries in new Baltimore County shipyard facility

Defense technology company Anduril Industries will invest $3.7 billion in a new high-tech shipyard in Baltimore County's Tradepoint Atlantic industrial center that is expected to create 3,100 new jobs, officials announced Monday.

The massive project, called Arsenal-2, will be the largest private investment and biggest job creator in Maryland in more than 10 years, Gov. Wes Moore announced in a news release.

Arsenal-2 will be built at Tradepoint Atlantic within the Sparrows Point complex, which has a long history of providing support to American shipbuilding and maritime activities.

The facility is expected to support over 14,000 jobs, including the creation of 3,100 new, permanent jobs. The investment is expected to produce over $2 billion in annual economic output, including an estimated $312 million in wages each year, the news release said.

Anduril Industries "builds advanced autonomous systems and defense technology to protect U.S. and allied forces," according to the company's website.

President Donald Trump is set to speak at an event Tuesday afternoon to highlight the company's plans at Tradepoint Atlantic.

"With this facility, thousands of Marylanders will have new pathways to work, wages, and wealth through advanced training and high-skilled maritime manufacturing jobs," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "We thank Anduril for choosing Maryland, and we're ready to build the future of the aerospace and defense economy together."

The State of Maryland and Baltimore County have committed to match up to 13% of the total anticipated private investment by Anduril through existing economic incentive programs and new appropriations, the news release said. Those appropriations will need to be approved by the Maryland General Assembly and Baltimore County Council.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said the project "marks a turning point for Sparrows Point."

"For generations, this site shaped America's steel and shipbuilding legacy, including its critical role during World War II, when workers here built the vessels that helped defend our nation," Klausmeier said. "Seeing new life and advanced manufacturing return to this historic area is exciting for Baltimore County."