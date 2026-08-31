Maryland officials launch new bus route connecting Whitmarsh to Tradepoint Atlantic

Maryland transportation officials launched a new commuter bus route on Monday that connects the Tradepoint Atlantic logistics and industrial center with the areas of White Marsh, Golden Ring and Essex.

The Maryland Transit Administration announced details about the new bus service during a news conference at one of the route's bus stops at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, Maryland. The sprawling industrial complex is one of Maryland's largest employment centers, with major campuses for companies including Amazon, Under Armour, Floor & Decor, FedEx, and Royal Farms.

The new commuter bus service, called 411T, officially launched on August 31. It will link Tradepoint Atlantic to the Maryland communities of White Marsh, Golden Ring and Essex. The ride will take approximately 30 minutes.

The service will operate 365 days a year, from 5 a.m. until the 12:38 a.m. The fare is priced at regular Zone 1 rates of $4.00 each way, or $136 for a monthly pass.

New bus to cut about 1 hour from trip

During the press conference, officials noted the importance of linking Tradepoint Atlantic, which was described as one of the largest job centers in the area, providing 15,000 jobs across manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime commerce, renewable energy and other industries.

Officials said the new commuter bus reflects efforts by the transit agency to look at new ways to provide service to where riders want and need to go.

"We're turning a transit commute that used to take 1.5 hours into a 30-minute trip," said Maryland's Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson. "One bus, no transfers, a third of the time – that sounds like a win to me," she added.

People interested in the new bus service who want to simplify the process are being asked to download the Charmpass app on iOS or Android to purchase tickets and monthly passes right from their phones. The MTA's Transit app can also provide real-time bus tracking and trip planning.

Riders can also learn more about the new bus schedule and fares by visiting the MTA website.