Trump scheduled to visit Baltimore County's Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday

President Donald Trump is coming to Baltimore County this week to speak at Tradepoint Atlantic.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. Tuesday at an event where Anduril Industries, a defense technology firm, will announce "the next chapter of our work to rebuild American defense manufacturing," according to a press release obtained by The Baltimore Banner.

Tradepoint Atlantic is a 3,300-acre multimodal logistics and industrial center in Sparrows Point, near the Port of Baltimore.

In August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tradepoint Atlantic was in talks with Anduril to host a production facility for the company's drone boats — autonomous vessels that operate without a crew aboard.

Trump's visit comes days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new drone command aimed at accelerating the development of weapons, including drones, that incorporate artificial intelligence.

Tradepoint Atlantic took over the former Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point in 2014 and has redeveloped much of the property, including leasing warehouse space to companies such as Under Armour and Amazon.

Tradepoint also handles cargo, including vehicles and bulk materials, and is constructing a container terminal that is expected to reshape the Port of Baltimore. The terminal is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2028.