Maryland reports 19 heat-related deaths so far this summer

Maryland to see one more day of heat before comfortable weekend

19 people in Maryland have died from heat-related illness so far this summer, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Between July 20 and July 26, there were 121 emergency medical services calls and emergency department or urgent care visits related to heat illness. During that period, individuals ages 18 to 44 accounted for the highest number of emergency room visits, followed by those ages 45 to 64 and 65 and older.

Overall, adults 65 and older have experienced the highest number of heat-related deaths this season.

Statewide, Maryland has seen 1,008 EMS calls related to heat illness. Region 3 — which includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll, and Harford counties, recorded the highest number of heat-related medical visits.

Baltimore City reported the most heat-related deaths in the state, followed by Baltimore County.

Car safety in extreme heat

With high temperatures continuing, drivers are urged to take precautions to keep passengers safe in hot vehicles.

Ben Perricone, auto repair territory manager for AAA, recommends pre-cooling vehicles, especially when transporting elderly individuals or those with health issues. He also advises cooling the car before traveling with children or pets.

Maintaining your car's air conditioning system is critical. Extreme heat and humidity can strain A/C units and reduce their efficiency. Cabin air filters should be replaced at least once a year — preferably in the spring and fall — to keep the system performing well, Perricone said.

"Humidity levels can make a significant difference," he said. "The difference between 30% humidity and above 50% humidity can mean as much as eight or nine degrees of performance out of your vent."

On particularly hot and humid days, drivers should use the "Max A/C" setting and adjust the temperature using the fan speed, rather than relying on automatic climate control.