Marshal Yanda to be inducted into Ravens Ring of Honor on Dec. 4

BALTIMORE -- Marshal Yanda, a stalwart on the Baltimore Ravens offensive line for 13 seasons, including the Super Bowl champions in 2012, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the Dec. 4 game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

A two-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Yanda retired following the 2019 season and was lauded at the time by teammates past and present as an eventual Hall of Famer.

"It's difficult to put into words just how much Marshal means to me, because he's been so significant in my development as a pro. I can't thank him enough for everything he's done for me, let alone the game of football," said tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who now plays with the Kansas City Chiefs. "He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer as a football player, a father and a friend. I'm very happy that he's able to walk away on his own terms with a healthy body."

Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis said: "When you think about who you would want as a teammate, Marshal is at the top of the list. His effort every day to be the best at his craft was amazing to watch. Every time he stepped on the field, you knew you were getting everything he had. He is a true stand-up guy who always tried to make the people around him better."

Ten other players who have worn the purple and black are in the Ring of Honor, as are former team owner Art Modell, who moved the team from Cleveland to Baltimore, and former head coach Brian Billick, winner of Super Bowl XXXV. Eight former Baltimore Colts players, who've all been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are also members.

Selected in the 3rd round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Iowa, Yanda played 177 regular season games, all with the Ravens, and tied tackle Jonathan Ogden for the most of any offensive lineman in team history.

Counting the postseason, Yanda's 191 games are the most ever for a Ravens offensive lineman.

Although he swung out to right tackle for several seasons, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa native was an anchor on the interior of the line, earning the first six of his Pro Bowl appearances at guard from 2011 to 2016. During that stretch he was first-team All-Pro in back-to-back years, 2014 and 2015.

After being limited to two games in 2017, Yanda returned to Pro Bowl form for the next two seasons, his last in the NFL.

All fans attending the game against the Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium will receive a commemorative pin with Yanda's No. 73.

The Ravens also announced a full slate of promotional giveaways and events for the 2022 season, including a 10th anniversary celebration of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team of which Yanda was a member.

About 50 players are expected to return for the event during the team's Oct. 23 game against the Cleveland Browns. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative banner.

On a more somber note, prior to Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins, the team will honor two former players, defensive tackle Tony Siragusa and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who both died on June 22.