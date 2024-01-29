Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial resumes Monday, husband Nick Mosby back in court

BALTIMORE -- The mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby resumes Monday with her husband, Nick Mosby taking the stand for cross-examination.

Newly released defense exhibits in the Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial include pictures of how the mail was kept at their home, a heavily redacted divorce agreement and pictures of them from the past. @wjz pic.twitter.com/zEz9203zhL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 29, 2024

Nick Mosby took the witness stand last week and wept about the early days of his marriage with Marilyn Mosby. He says financial issues played a role in ending their relationship.

He testified that he had growing tax problems and says because of his mismanagement that's why Marilyn Mosby is now in court.

Nick Mosby said that after watching a commercial on TV for the company Optima Tax Relief, he arranged to have them handle the IRS, but did not inform his then-wife.

Marilyn Mosby is accused of failing to disclose tax debts on mortgage documents for two Florida vacation homes.

Federal prosecutors say she knowingly lied on the documents, but Mosby still proclaims her innocence.

Prosecutors dug more into the Mosbys marriage and financial issues during Monday's cross-examination.

Nick Mosby is now back on the witness stand. Here is a thread of his cross examination by prosecutors today in his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ykLOTCplTf — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 29, 2024