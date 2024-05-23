Judge orders Marilyn Mosby to forfeit Florida condo ahead of sentencing

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge has ordered Baltimore's former City State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, to forfeit her condo in Longboat Key, Florida, in a forfeiture hearing Thursday morning.

The ruling comes after Mosby was found guilty of perjury and mortgage fraud. Prosecutors said she lied about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Mosby's lawyers said she has been renting out the condo for additional income. Now, the government says Mosby will have to forfeit 90% of the proceeds to the federal government.

The judge said Mosby would not have been able to obtain the mortgage without her false gift letter.

Mosby's sentencing was set to begin Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.