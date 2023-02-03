Watch CBS News
Mosby public defender says he won't be prepared for trial until June

BALTIMORE — The public defender in former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's criminal case says he will not be prepared for trial until June 6th.  

While no new trial date has been set, this will likely delay proceedings past the current trial date in March.

This update comes after a Judge Lydia K. Griggsby appointed a public defender after she found Mosby indigent last week. Federal public defender James Wyda officially entered his appearance as the defense the following day. 

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

