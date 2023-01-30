Federal public defender enters appearance as defense in Marilyn Mosby case
BALTIMORE — A federal public defender, James Wyda, has officially entered his appearance as the defense in former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's criminal case.
This update comes just days after a federal judge ruled Mosby indigent, and allowed Mosby's entire defense team to withdraw from her case.
Mosby's perjury and fraud trial, slated to kick off on March 27, will likely be delayed again.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.