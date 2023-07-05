MARC train commuters face delays, heat restrictions

BALTIMORE -- CSX issued heat-related speed restrictions for two of the MARC train lines on Wednesday, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The restrictions will impact the trains that travel along the Camden Line, which connects Baltimore to Washington, D.C., and the Brunswick Line, which shuttles people between Martinsburg, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Due to reduced speed restrictions, there will be delays of anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes, transit officials said.

The fewer stops the MARC trains make, the larger the delay, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.