Man arrested for stealing car that led to the partial collapse of a Baltimore building that killed one person

Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a building in East Baltimore, causing it to partially collapse and kill one person while injuring five other people, CBS Baltimore reported.

Police charged Shawn Lee Brunson, 33, on Friday with stolen auto, CBS Baltimore reported. Police said further charges are pending.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. after a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as officers approached it.

The car struck another vehicle near an intersection, sending both onto a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse.

A pedestrian identified as 54-year-old Alfred Fincher was pulled from the debris but pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Scene of partial building collapse in Baltimore on the night of Feb. 8, 2023. CBS Baltimore

The injured were taken to hospitals, police said. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

First responders didn't say whether the survivors were inside one of two vehicles when the building collapsed.

A special rescue team rushed to the collision site to stabilize the building and assist with the recovery process, according to the local firefighter's union.

At least five medics were sent to the site as well, union officials said.

In addition, Baltimore police crash team investigators were dispatched, according to authorities.

"We'll look at all the body-worn camera and any other video to see what in fact happened that caused the vehicle to take off and cause this accident," Baltimore police Deputy Richard Worley told reporters.