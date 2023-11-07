Watch CBS News
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington's Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police searched the area where he was arrested as well as his belongings "out of an abundance of caution."

Officers said they did not believe there was an "ongoing threat."

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 2:15 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

