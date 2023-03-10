Watch CBS News
Man who died in fiery tanker truck crash identified

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police have identified the man who died after a tanker truck crash on Route 15 near Rosemont Avenue in Frederick County.

Police said 58-year-old Ronald Heiston Jr. of Smithsburg was driving a tanker truck with approximately 8,650 gallons of gasoline from Manassas, Virginia to Taneytown, Maryland, when the truck left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire.  

Six homes, and five vehicles, were damaged from the fire that originated from the crash, but no other fatalities were reported. 

The Maryland State Police Crash Team will continue to work with other agencies to investigate the crash.  

First published on March 10, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

