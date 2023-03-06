Community shocked following tanker explosion and fire in Frederick County

BALTIMORE — Officials say the tanker crashed on Route 15 near Rosemont Avenue in Frederick County. Officials say that when the tanker - which was carrying fuel overturned - it exploded and the driver died on the scene.

In a statement, CLI Transport president, John Tippery offered condolences for the driver's family. The driver has not been identified.

The statement also confirmed the driver was on his way to deliver fuel to a Sheetz station. "CLI Transport is the dedicated fuel hauler for Sheetz, Inc. and the truck was carrying product destined for a local Sheetz location. The accident resulted in an explosion, causing damage to nearby homes and cars."

The explosion caused intense fire that damaged homes and cars on Apple Avenue, which runs parallel to Route 15.

"We were at home watching TV and all of a sudden, we just heard these explosions I mean, literally explosions," said Paul Hamilton.

The heat of from the fire melted the siding of his house.

But one home in particular had significant damage, and it's now unlivable. That home belonged to the Hernandez's and eight family members lived there.

Carlos Hernandez said his family had just bought the house three years ago.

He told Ava-joye Burnett that his father is distraught.

"He is devastated because to get our own house it's a lot of work, a lot of time and just destroyed in minutes, it's really hard," said Hernandez.

The family is getting help from the Red Cross, they're also thinking of truck driver's loved ones.

"Unfortunately, he died and prayers for his family. That is a really bad part of that accident," said Hernandez.

The Maryland Department of the Environment said there are no signs the product that escaped after the tanker exploded reached Carroll Creek. The department said work was done to flush any remaining product from the storm drain system, and it's expected that there will be a soil clean-up at the site.

But the department also said it does not believe there is any continuing health risk for air quality.

Here's a portion of the statement: Although the fire caused by the burning truck produced a significant amount of smoke, MDE does not believe that air quality is an ongoing health risk. Burning gasoline produces air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. The production of these pollutants through the ongoing burning of gasoline, as through daily vehicle traffic and from other sources, can contribute to air quality issues. However, a gasoline fire of limited duration should not present any increased ongoing health risks.

Maryland State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.