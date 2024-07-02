Man suspected of killing Maryland mom Rachel Morin indicted by grand jury

BALTIMORE -- Victor Martinez Hernandez, the man accused of killing Rachel Morin was indicted by a grand jury in the Harford County Circuit Court Tuesday, according to the attorney representing the Morin family.

Hernandez, who authorities said entered the country illegally, is accused of raping and beating Rachel Morin to death while she was out for a jog in Bel Air in August 2023.

After a search that lasted ten months, Hernandez was arrested at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before being extradited to Maryland.

Hernandez is also accused of another murder in his home country of El Salvador. He faces first and second degree murder, rape, sex offense, and kidnapping charges.