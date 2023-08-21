Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning roundup: August 21, 2023
Your Monday morning roundup: August 21, 2023 02:32

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot early Monday morning during an apparent attempted carjacking, police said. 

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 500 block of McElderry Street, where they found the victim, a 33-year-old man. 

The man was hospitalized, but information about his condition was not immediately available. 

Investigators believe the man was shot during the course of an attempted carjacking in the 400 block of North Montford Avenue.

The incident follows the shooting death of a man last week over a carjacking in Canton.

 Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.