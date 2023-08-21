Man shot during attempted carjacking in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot early Monday morning during an apparent attempted carjacking, police said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 500 block of McElderry Street, where they found the victim, a 33-year-old man.

The man was hospitalized, but information about his condition was not immediately available.

Investigators believe the man was shot during the course of an attempted carjacking in the 400 block of North Montford Avenue.

The incident follows the shooting death of a man last week over a carjacking in Canton.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-Lockup.