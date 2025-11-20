Baltimore man sentenced to 13 years for role in drug trafficking scheme

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Desmond Jones, 45, was also ordered to serve five years of probation after being convicted of possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Jones was charged following a multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization in Baltimore, court documents show.

During the investigation in August 2023, police learned that Jones was a member of the organization, identifying him through another member and co-conspirator.

Between Aug. 15 and Aug. 24, 2023, police watched the co-conspirator's activities and watched multiple drug traffickers, including Jones, meet the person at a Baltimore home with large bags, court documents show.

On Aug. 16, Jones visited the home and met with the co-conspirator while carrying a weighed-down bag. The next day, the co-conspirator was seen depositing a large amount of money at a bank, according to court documents.

On Aug. 21, Jones arrived at the same home with another large bag. When he left, investigators noted the bag was substantially smaller.

Investigators believed Jones was providing the co-conspirator with money for upcoming drug shipments.

Officials then began watching Jones' stash location in Timonium, where they saw other co-conspirators carrying large duffel bags into the location while Jones was not there. During that time, Jones was seen driving to the Baltimore home of the co-conspirator, picking him up, and driving to the National Harbor.

According to court documents, Jones and the co-conspirator met with a third person at a lot next to the National Harbor. All parties left after having a conversation.

Jones and the co-conspirator then traveled back to Baltimore then back to the stash house in Timonium. Once at the stash house, Jones and the co-conspirator removed the duffel bags just as investigators approached.

Investigators saw packages of drugs through a tear in the bag. Jones and the co-conspirator were taken into custody along with one other person, court documents show.

Investigators found the bag contained 43 kilograms of cocaine, and another had 32 kilograms of cocaine. Officials also found packaging equipment, bags of suspected marijuana, cash and firearms.