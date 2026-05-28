Man pulled out of Baltimore's Inner Harbor during rescue response

Dozens of emergency responders pulled a man out of Baltimore's Inner Harbor after he fell in near Power Plant Live! and Phillips Seafood on Thursday.

Crews responded to the harbor, off Pratt Street, around 3 p.m. for reports of a man who was in the water.

The Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rapid search and removed the man from the water, fire officials said. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, reports that two firefighters saw the man and attempted to rescue him before divers arrived at the scene. Workers from Phillips Seafood and the National Aquarium also came out to help.

A witness told the Banner that a person was sitting on the edge of the harbor when the man fell into the water.