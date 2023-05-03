Man in wheelchair pulled from Anne Arundel County house fire dies
BALTIMORE - A man in a wheelchair died in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, fire officials said.
Firefighters pulled 54-year-old John Salvatore Billing from the fire in the 7900 block of Central Road in Pasadena. He died at the scene.
Officials said neighbors alerted firefighters of the fire across Back Creek in Pasadena. Neighbors reportedly told officers they saw a house on fire but didn't know the exact location.
It took more than 60 firefighters an hour to control the fire.
Billing lived at the single-family home with his mother, who was not in the house at the time of the fire, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
