Man in wheelchair pulled from Anne Arundel County house fire dies

BALTIMORE - A man in a wheelchair died in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, fire officials said.

Firefighters pulled 54-year-old John Salvatore Billing from the fire in the 7900 block of Central Road in Pasadena. He died at the scene.

NEW DETAILS: Anne Arundel County firefighters say a man in a wheelchair died in a fire on Central Road in Pasadena this afternoon.



We’ll have a live report at 6 with the latest. @wjz pic.twitter.com/KzeQmFDFOy — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 3, 2023

Officials said neighbors alerted firefighters of the fire across Back Creek in Pasadena. Neighbors reportedly told officers they saw a house on fire but didn't know the exact location.

It took more than 60 firefighters an hour to control the fire.

Billing lived at the single-family home with his mother, who was not in the house at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.