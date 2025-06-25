Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley in Baltimore

Man sentenced to life for murder of 12-year-old Baltimore girl

Omar Passmore, 28, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley in East Baltimore last year, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Passmore was arrested in July 2024 after police said he shot and killed Cormley, who was his girlfriend's daughter.

Around 8:13 p.m. on Friday, July 19, police were called to the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue for a fatal shooting.

When they arrived, they found Cormley dead on the first floor with gunshot wounds to her body.

During an investigation, witnesses identified Passmore, who was home alone with Cormley at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said that before the shooting, loud yelling could be heard coming from inside the residence while Passmore and Cormley were inside.

After performing an autopsy, the medical examiner's office confirmed Cormley died from two close-range gunshot wounds to her neck and head.

Passmore was arrested on July 21, 2024, and found with a backpack containing a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Forensic testing revealed that the weapon recovered by police was the same gun used to shoot and kill the victim.

Passmore spoke with detectives after his arrest and confessed that he shot Cormley because he was upset with his mother, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge. Passmore was sentenced to life with an additional 20 years that will be served concurrently.

Community holds memorial for slain girl

After Cormley was killed, community members held a memorial in front of her home in McElderry Park.

A neighbor who spoke with WJZ recollected seeing Cormley coming and going

"I still see the image of her, coming to the door, going to school, coming home, going to the store, and stuff like that," Robinson said. "She's really going to be missed by everyone that saw her, knew her, was in her class."

Neighbors said Cormley left a mark on others, as an older sibling who took care of those who looked up to her.