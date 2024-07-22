Man accused of fatally shooting child in Southeast Baltimore held without bail

BALTIMORE -- Omar Passmore, 28, the man accused of fatally shooting a 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley in Southeast Baltimore last week, was denied bail on Monday.

A judge made the ruling, taking the serious nature of the charges into consideration.

Omar Passmore, the man accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley, has been denied bail. The judge cited the serious nature of the charges.



He is being put on suicide risk assessment, it was said in court he had a suicide attempt this year. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Baluakxn0t — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) July 22, 2024

Passmore has been put on suicide risk assessment, and had made a suicide attempt this year.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday night.

A media breifing was held shortly after the incident, with Mayor Brandon Scott calling the suspect "a scum of the earth," calling for the suspect to turn himself in.

Passmore was arrested Sunday morning in Baltimore County. He is facing first-degree murder charges.