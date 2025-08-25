Man sentenced to life for fatally shooting two women in Northeast Baltimore

A man was sentenced to life Monday for fatally shooting two women in Northeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Dandre Woods-Bethel shot and killed Michelle Green and Julie Rice on a porch in September 2020.

On September 12, 2020, Baltimore Police responded to the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace at 6:45 p.m. for a report of two people shot.

Officers found Green and Rice on the porch of 2822 Clifton Park Terrace suffering from gunshot wounds. Both women were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Three other women on the porch were shot at but not struck. Woods-Bethel was arrested without incident at the scene.

How the shooting unfolded

According to prosecutors, five women were on the porch when Woods-Bethel came out of his house and yelled at them to leave the area.

"Y'all need to clear the block," Woods-Bethel told the women, according to court records.

He went in and out of his house several times before returning with a gun and opening fire, prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered four 9mm shell casings, one projectile, and a cellphone from the porch of Woods-Bethel's home.

While waiting to be interviewed, Woods-Bethel made several incriminating statements.

"I should have used hollow points," he said, according to court records.

He also said he didn't mean to hurt the women and was protecting his family. When detectives read him his Miranda rights, his first question was about casualty numbers.

"How many caskets?" Woods-Bethel asked.

He also told investigators he feared for his life and his family's safety because people were trying to break into his house.

Woods-Bethel received two life sentences plus 28 years.

"Ensuring that this defendant is never able to threaten and kill more victims after five years of legal battling is a testament to the Baltimore Police Department's and Assistant State's Attorney Yeager's tenacity and perseverance," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said.