Man killed, woman injured in West Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A man died and a woman was injured after they were stabbed multiple times in West Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Ruxton Avenue fort a reported cutting, where they found a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with stab wounds. 

Both victims were hospitalized, but the man was pronounced dead. Police said the woman is expected to survive. 

Investigators believe the man was involved in a fight with an "unidentified male suspect" who then stabbed both victims. 

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 9:33 AM

