Man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in the head Thursday night in Southwest Balimore, police said.

Officers responded at 10:35 p.m. to the 100 block of McPhail Street for a ShotSpotter alert, where they were flagged by a 45-year-old man who said two unidentified men shot at him. The man was uninjured.

While canvassing the area, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim remains unidentified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.