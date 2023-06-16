Watch CBS News
Man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in the head Thursday night in Southwest Balimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 10:35 p.m. to the 100 block of McPhail Street for a ShotSpotter alert, where they were flagged by a 45-year-old man who said two unidentified men shot at him. The man was uninjured. 

While canvassing the area, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The victim remains unidentified. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 10:01 AM

