Man killed in shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police said a man died after he was shot several times early Sunday in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded around 2:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard.

There, police found the man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP,

First published on May 14, 2023 / 5:28 PM

