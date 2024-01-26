Watch CBS News
Man killed in Parkville hit-and-run crash

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Parkville, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the area of Loch Raven Boulevard and Sayward Avenue, where they found a man had been struck by a Jeep Liberty traveling north on Loch Raven. 

The victim, identified as 33-year-old James McCoy, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Jeep did not remain at the scene of the crash, police said. No further information about the car was immediately available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

