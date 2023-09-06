Watch CBS News
Man killed in North Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a double shooting in the Waverly neighborhood of North Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 3500 block of Frisby Street for a reported shooting, where they found a 57-year-old man and a 21-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. 

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the second victim was hospitalized. His condition was not immediately available. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

