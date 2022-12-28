Watch CBS News
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. 

Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian.  

fatal-hit-and-run-map.png

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.

The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash.  

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation.     

Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below).  

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.

ff.jpg
fff.jpg
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

First published on December 28, 2022 / 4:41 PM

