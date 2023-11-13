Man killed in Glen Burnie house fire

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a house fire at his Glen Burnie home overnight, Anne Arundel County fire authorities said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the 220 block of Carroll Road, where they found a 1 story home with a "well involved" fire, officials said.

The homeowner and sole occupant, 63-year-old Alfred Berge, was found in the back of the home by firefighters and pronounced dead on the scene.

It took firefighters an hour to get the fire under control, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident and originated in the back living room of the home. The specific cause remains under investigation.