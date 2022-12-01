Watch CBS News
Man killed in East Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Thursday morning, police said. 

Officers responded at 7:10 a.m. to the 5000 block of East Monument Street for a reported shooting. 

There, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.  He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

December 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

