Man killed in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 7:10 a.m. to the 5000 block of East Monument Street for a reported shooting.

There, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.