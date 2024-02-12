Man killed in Dundalk crash

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 2/12/24

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a crash in Dundalk last week, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of Glenhurt Road, where they found a single-vehicle crashed into a garage.

Investigators believe a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old David Flagg was turning left onto Edgewater Place from Beltzer Road when Flagg lost control of the truck and crashed into a detached garage.

Flagg was rushed to an area hospital, where he died, police said. No further injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.