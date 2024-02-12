Man killed in Dundalk crash
BALTIMORE -- A man died after a crash in Dundalk last week, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of Glenhurt Road, where they found a single-vehicle crashed into a garage.
Investigators believe a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old David Flagg was turning left onto Edgewater Place from Beltzer Road when Flagg lost control of the truck and crashed into a detached garage.
Flagg was rushed to an area hospital, where he died, police said. No further injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.