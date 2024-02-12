Watch CBS News
Man killed in Dundalk crash

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a crash in Dundalk last week, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of Glenhurt Road, where they found a single-vehicle crashed into a garage. 

Investigators believe a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old David Flagg was turning left onto Edgewater Place from Beltzer Road when Flagg lost control of the truck and crashed into a detached garage.

Flagg was rushed to an area hospital, where he died, police said. No further injuries were reported. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 11:49 AM EST

