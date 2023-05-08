Man killed after two struck in Downtown Baltimore hit & run
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he and another person were struck in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in Downtown Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 300 block of East Saratoga Street for a pedestrian crash, where they found a 54-year-old man and an unidentified man injured.
Both were hospitalized, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead, police said. The condition of the 54-year-old man was not immediately clear.
Investigators believe that the driver of an SUV drove up onto a curb, striking the men, before parking the car and fleeing the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.