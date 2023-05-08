Watch CBS News
Man killed after two struck in Downtown Baltimore hit & run

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he and another person were struck in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in Downtown Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 300 block of East Saratoga Street for a pedestrian crash, where they found a 54-year-old man and an unidentified man injured. 

Both were hospitalized, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead, police said. The condition of the 54-year-old man was not immediately clear. 

Investigators believe that the driver of an SUV drove up onto a curb, striking the men, before parking the car and fleeing the scene on foot. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.   

