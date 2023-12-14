Watch CBS News
Man killed, 2 seriously injured in Harwood crash

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Harwood, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the area of Solomons Island Road near Owensville Sudley Road, where they found a crash involving a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Escape. 

The driver of the Fiesta, identified as Stephen Horodyski, 68, of Edgewater, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Fiesta, a 66-year-old woman, and the driver of the Escape were hospitalized with serious injuries. 

Investigators believe the Escape was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the Fiesta head-on. 

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash, police said. 

