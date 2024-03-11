Man injured in shooting, crime scene marked at Baltimore's Harbor Hospital

BALTIMORE - A man is hospitalized following a shooting Monday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers said a 32-year-old man arrived at Harbor Hospital following an altercation in the 2800 block of Carver Road. The suspect followed the man to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the man had been shot while in his car.

A crime scene was in the parking lot of the hospital and several persons of interest were taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.