Man injured from shooting in Parkville

BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Parkville, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Willow Oak Road.

A man was found injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police believe the shooting was isolated but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-310-2020.