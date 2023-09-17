Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured after fighting armed robber in Southwest Baltimore funeral home parking lot

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Saturday evening news roundup (9/16/2023)
Your Saturday evening news roundup (9/16/2023) 01:57

BALTIMORE -- An armed robbery gone wrong left a man with knife wounds to his head and neck on Saturday, according to authorities.

The robbery happened in the parking lot of a funeral home in the 200 block of Fredhilton Pass, police said. 

Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were alerted to a report of gunfire in that area around 12:55 p.m., according to authorities.

Once there, officers learned that a male armed with a gun had approached a 53-year-old man and informed him that he was being robbed, police said.

The two of them fought over the gun, and, in the process, one of them managed to fire the weapon, according to authorities.

The robbery suspect then pulled out a knife and attacked the man, police said.

The man was left with wounds to his head and neck as the suspect fled the area, police said. 

The wounds do not endanger the life of the man, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Southwestern District are investigating the crime, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.