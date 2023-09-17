Man injured after fighting armed robber in Southwest Baltimore funeral home parking lot

BALTIMORE -- An armed robbery gone wrong left a man with knife wounds to his head and neck on Saturday, according to authorities.

The robbery happened in the parking lot of a funeral home in the 200 block of Fredhilton Pass, police said.

Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were alerted to a report of gunfire in that area around 12:55 p.m., according to authorities.

Once there, officers learned that a male armed with a gun had approached a 53-year-old man and informed him that he was being robbed, police said.

The two of them fought over the gun, and, in the process, one of them managed to fire the weapon, according to authorities.

The robbery suspect then pulled out a knife and attacked the man, police said.

The man was left with wounds to his head and neck as the suspect fled the area, police said.

The wounds do not endanger the life of the man, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Southwestern District are investigating the crime, police said.