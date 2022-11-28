Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in East Baltimore early Monday morning, police said. 

Officers responded at 2:21 a.m. to the 800 block of North Belnord Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found the victim, a 32-year-old man, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. 

He was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

November 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

