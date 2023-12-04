Watch CBS News
Man found strangled in West Baltimore, homicide investigation underway

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in West Baltimore Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Gold Street around 9:35 a.m. on December 1.

When they arrived, they found a man with no shoes or coat, laying face down in the rear alley, bleeding from his head.  His identification was found next to his body.  

Medics responded to the scene to assess the injuries and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. On December 2, 2023, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death as homicide by strangulation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Christian Olaniran
First published on December 4, 2023

